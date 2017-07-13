Aluminum futures spike on speculation of Chinese capacity cuts

Alcoa (AA +2.9% ) opens with strong gains as aluminum futures rose nearly 3% overnight in the wake of concerns over potential supply curbs in top producer China.

"This is all about the looming cutback to Chinese supply growth, due to both the current investigation into illegal capacity, and in the medium to longer term the expected slowdown in Chinese capacity growth," says Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke. "Demand is not the issue - it's all about supply."

Aluminum stocks in LME warehouses fell another 6,525 metric tons, according to the latest data, dropping near a nine-year low.

Also, Russia's Rusal says it expects the global aluminum deficit to widen to 1.7M-1.8M metric tons in 2018 from 1.3M metric tons this year.

