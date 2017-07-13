Credit Suisse wants more out of General Mills

Credit Suisse lowers profit estimates on General Mills (GIS +0.1% ) and slides its price target to $53 from $56 (17.55X the 2019 EPS estimate).

"There are no easy solutions for the struggling Big Food companies, but we think General Mills should reposition its portfolio with more divestitures (soup and baking) and acquisitions (more organics and naturals) to adjust to changing consumer preferences and boost its growth rate," reads the analyst note.

"Declining brand equity and declining pricing power are the major risks to the story and our target price."