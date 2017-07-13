XG Technology +18.5% with above-consensus preliminary results

Wireless video provider xG Technology (NASDAQ:XGTI) has leapt 18.5% and hitting its highest point in a month this morning after posting some preliminary Q2 results in response to investor inquiries.

The company expects to report record revenues for the second straight quarter since closing its Vislink acquisition, of $14.1M-$14.5M -- well above consensus for $9.23M.

The company expects to end the quarter with about $4.6M in cash "and continues to work on reducing non-essential costs towards our goal of being cash flow positive for the year," says co-founder and CFO Roger Branton. He says the company expects positive EBITDA and net income for Q2.

XG is expected to release results before the market open on Aug. 14.