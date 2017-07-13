FDA clears Philips light therapy device for psoriasis

The FDA grants 510(k) clearance for Royal Philips' (PHG +0.1% ) BlueControl wearable light therapy device for the treatment of mild psoriasis, a Class II product for home use.

BlueControl is a battery-powered device that is placed on affected areas using adjustable straps. The light therapy is delivered via high-intensity blue LEDs that feature tailored settings. The company says it helps the patient's skin to renew itself properly by slowing down the accelerated production of skin cells associated with plaque psoriasis. It has been commercially available in Europe since 2015.