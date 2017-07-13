Book a spa or salon appointment through Google

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) users in the United States can now book salon and spa results straight through the search results, per the company’s blog post.

Users look for a favorite local business in Search or Google Maps then click the “book” button.

Don’t know a local spa or salon? Visit the Reserve with Google site to look for location-targeted suggestions.

Google had previously released the ability to book fitness classes in this manner.

The reservation options and recent rollout of Google Jobs show how the company has expanded the functionality of Search to keep customers in the results as long as possible.

