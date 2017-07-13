Stocks poke into the green

Stocks edge higher at the open, with the main indexes hovering near record levels a day after comments from Janet Yellen came off less hawkish than many investors were expecting; S&P and Dow +0.1% , Nasdaq +0.2% .

European markets are little changed, with Germany's DAX and U.K.'s FTSE flat but France's CAC +0.3% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished flat while China's Shanghai Composite closed +0.6% .

In corporate news, Target +3.3% after saying it expects to report a modest increase in Q2 comparable sales and adjusting its earnings forecast above the high end of prior guidance; on the flip side, Delta Air Lines -2.2% after missing bottom-line estimates.

U.S. Treasury prices showed little response to this morning's economic data, which included June PPI and weekly initial jobless claims; the 10-year yield is up a basis point to 2.33%.

U.S. crude oil +0.5% at $45.75/bbl.

Still ahead: EIA natural gas inventory