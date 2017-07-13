BT Group +3.4% as regulators set up Openreach monitoring

UK incumbent telecom BT Group (NYSE:BT) is up 3.4% today after some clarity and progress from the UK's telecoms regulator on enforcing the independence of BT's Openreach wholesale unit, a vital supplier to rival companies.

Regulator Ofcom is establishing the Openreach Monitoring Unit to ensure new governance rules are being observed, and will watch the unit's contributions toward building out fiber networks as well as its broadband service speeds and other attributes such as installation and repair times.

"Ofcom will closely monitor BT's compliance with its new commitments, and how effectively Openreach serves the whole industry," Ofcom said. "We will measure how far Openreach is improving its network and helping to deliver better quality of service."