CNBC: Elliott hires Moelis for $9.3B Oncor bid vs. Berkshire

Elliott Management has hired Moelis (NYSE:MC) to raise capital for a $9.3B bid for Oncor, as it prepares to compete with Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) for the Texas utility, CNBC reports.

Elliott is the biggest creditor of Oncor parent Energy Future, and has sent a letter to Energy Future's board saying it was negotiating a $9.3B deal and "has been in contact with other parties that are interested in participating in the exit financing."

Elliott will need to act fast, as BRK wants to win approval from Texas regulators in 60-90 days rather than the normal 180-day period.