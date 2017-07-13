Worldwide IT spending will grow 2.4% this year

Worldwide IT spending will grow 2.4% to $3.5T this year, according to Gartner.

Enterprise Software spending expected to have the strongest growth this year with $351B spent, about 8% higher than last year.

Data Center, Devices, and Communications Services will recover from last year’s spending losses with Devices expecting an almost 4% growth to $654B.

