Retailers in recovery mode after improved Target guidance

A boost in guidance from Target (TGT +3.8% ) is giving a lift to the retail sector. The retailer's return to positive territory with comparable sales growth is the headliner from the update.

"Overall, we find the guidance update notable, particularly in light of worsening trends across the majority of retailers," says Stifel Nicolaus analyst Mark Astrachan.

"We believe the positive guidance revision indicates early success of the company's investments into the business, including in price, labor, and digital," he adds.

Gainers today amid the Target development include Dollar General (DG +1.4% ), Dollar Tree (DLTR +2.2% ), Big Lots (BIG +1.9% ), Fred's (FRED +7.7% ), Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (OLLI +0.9% ), Macy's (M +4.2% ), Dillard's (DDS +3.3% ), Kohl's (KSS +3.7% ), TJX Companies (TJX +1.3% ), Gap (GPS +4.5% ), Duluth Holdings (DLTH +2% ), Express (EXPR +3.4% ), Shoe Carnival (SCVL +3.3% ) and Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS +3.3% ).

The SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) is up 1.61% on the day.

ETFs: XLY, XRT, VCR, RTH, RETL, FDIS, FXD, RCD, PMR, FTXD, CNDF, JHMC.