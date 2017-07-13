AT&T -1.2% as BofA Merrill cuts to Neutral

AT&T (NYSE:T) is 1.2% lower after BofA Merrill Lynch downgrades the stock to neutral and trims its price target ahead of a heavy stock issuance tied to AT&T's $85B buyout of Time Warner.

The firm's pulled AT&T off its US 1 list.

The company faces seasonally challenged metrics in video and broadband subscribers, notes analyst David Barden, and investors have rolled back expectations on positive catalysts. (Corporate tax reform, for one, is among a number of priorities for the Trump administration hitting setbacks.)

Meanwhile AT&T faces a challenge with issuing some $40B in stock tied to its acquisition.

He's trimmed his price target on shares to $39 from $46, implying just 7.2% upside from today's lower price.