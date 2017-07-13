Tesla looks to lower solar cell manufacturing costs

Tesla (TSLA -1% ) may be looking to partner with Switzerland-based Meyer Burger Technology (OTC:MYRBY) on manufacturing equipment that could lower photovoltaic cell manufacturing costs by ~50%, writes Axiom Capital Research in a new note to clients.

"Meyer Burger's HJT-cells are 'very competitive' in the mkt and 'significantly cheaper' than Panasonic’s existing fab," observes Axiom analyst Gordon Johnson.

Industry checks from Axiom brought back rumors that the CEOs of the two companies have met.

Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFF, OTCPK:PCRFY) plans to make solar cells with Tesla at a factory under construction in Buffalo as part of a broad partnership. Production is expected to begin in August.