Facebook planning $200 wireless Oculus VR headset next year

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) plans to release a $200 wireless Oculus virtual reality headset next year, according to Bloomberg.

Current untethered VR headsets like the Samsung Gear VR ($130) require the use of a smartphone to create the virtual reality experience.

Tethered headsets like the Oculus Rift or Samsung PlayStation VR ($400) have to hook up to either a PC or console.

The new Oculus headset, code-named “Pacific", won’t require a PC or smartphone and will have a price to rival the untethered units dominating the market mostly due to the lower costs.

