U.S. on track to become world’s top exporter of natural gas, IEA says

The U.S. will challenge Australia and Qatar as the world's largest natural gas exporter within five years, according to the IEA’s latest market analysis and five-year forecast on natural gas.

The U.S. - already the world’s top gas producer and consumer - will account for 40% of the world’s extra gas production to 2022, with more than half of the production increase to be used for liquefied natural gas for export, the IEA says.

U.S. production is forecast at 890B cm, or more than 20% of global gas output, by 2022; production from the Marcellus shale will rise 45%, even at current low price levels, as producers increase efficiency and produce more gas with fewer rigs.

“The U.S. shale revolution shows no sign of running out of steam and its effects are now amplified by a second revolution of rising LNG supplies,” says the IEA's Fatih Birol. “Also, the rising number of LNG consuming countries, from 15 in 2005 to 39 this year, shows that LNG attracts many new customers."

ETFs: UNG, UGAZ, DGAZ, BOIL, GASL, FCG, GAZ, KOLD, UNL, GASX, DCNG, GAZB