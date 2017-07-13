Apple planning rear-facing 3D laser for future iPhone

Fast Company reports that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) hopes to add rear-facing 3D laser technology to one of this year’s iPhones to continue the company’s push into augmented reality.

Apple revealed an ARKit for developers last month, and hardware adjustments were expected.

The 3D laser tech could go into the premium version of the iPhone 8 or into a model next year, which is more likely considering the higher end phone already faces production delays due to fingerprint sensors and the OLED screen.

CEO Tim Cook previously called AR “a big idea like the smartphone.”

