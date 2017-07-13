All eyes on China's EV plans

Global automakers are pressuring China to ease off the electric vehicle sales quotas in the nation. Associations representing 70% of all global auto production want the EV quotas delayed by one to three years.

Current China regulations maintain that automakers must sell enough EVs or hybrids to generate "credits" equivalent to 8% of sales by 2018, 10% by 2019 and 12% by 2020. Those targets are seen as out of reach for some automobile companies.

The Chinese automobile market has had a steady year so far, with a 1.6% volume increase at the halfway point to follow up on last year's 16% pop. China is by far and away the largest auto market in the world, more than 50% bigger than the U.S. market and more than five times larger than both the Japan and Germany markets.

EVs in China, which run from as high as $200K to as low as $6K, are growing in popularity in cities such as Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou that have high gas prices, heavy congestion and unhealthy levels of smog.

Though the number of China/tech/auto JV partnerships is exploding, there are still enough wildcards in the mix to make it tricky business for investors to bet on which companies will prosper in China

