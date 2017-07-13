Taseko Mines trims Gibraltar operations as B.C. wildfires affect employees

Taseko Mines (TGB +0.8% ) says it has scaled back mining and milling operations at its Gibraltar mine in British Columbia in response to wildfire conditions in the province's Cariboo region.

TGB says there are no fires in the immediate vicinity of Gibraltar and it is able to receive supplies, the severe conditions have hindered employees' ability to travel to the mine.

The fires have disrupted other local mining operations; EnGold Mines (OTC:GWRRF) has suspended all exploration in the region, and Imperial Metals (OTCPK:IPMLF) says it significantly reduced operations at its Mount Polley mine.