Fox, Sky slide as Murdoch backs off concessions on buyout

Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX -2.5% , FOXA -2.5% ) has tumbled suddenly following word that Rupert Murdoch isn't looking to strike a deal with UK Culture Secretary Karen Bradley on the proposed acquisition of Sky (OTCQX:SKYAY).

Sky shares have dropped 3.1% in OTC trading.

Fox had until Friday to offer further concessions to avoid more scrutiny of the deal, but Murdoch's stance will simplify Bradley's review. She's now expected to decide next week before Parliament's summer recess, and it's likely it will involve a referral to the Competition Markets Authority.