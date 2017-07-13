Gas Natural announces a special dividend in connection with the merger of FR Bison

Gas Natural (NYSEMKT:EGAS) announced a special dividend of $0.0008/share per day for the period from 01-July till first business day prior to the closing date of the previously announced merger with FR Bison, an affiliate of BlackRock.

The special dividend will be payable to shareholders of record at the close of business on the business day prior to the merger closing date.

The special dividend will not be paid if the merger agreement is terminated or will be treated as quarterly dividend if the merger close after September 30, 2017.