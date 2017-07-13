Total is top pick among global oil majors, Goldman says

Total (TOT) is the preferred stock among global oil majors ahead of Q2 earnings season, according to Goldman Sachs analysts.

TOT offers the most attractive combination of cash flow generation (6.5% 2017-19 free cash flow yield), high growth ( estimated ~5% production compound annual growth rate to 2020) and high return on new investment opportunities as a result of ongoing cost discipline and better execution, the firm says.

Goldman also has a Buy recommendation for Eni (NYSE:E), citing the ongoing transformation into a higher return business driven by exploration success, disposals and project startups."

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) also is rated Buy on the expectation it will continue to focus on capital efficiency that should deliver a free cash flow turnaround to support a 7% 2017 dividend yield.