Box debuts app development toolsets

Box (NYSE:BOX) announces Box Elements, new toolsets allowing developers to integrate the company’s tech into any app built on the Box platform.

UI Elements, the first tools, become available today.

Elements includes four customizable template versions of Box’s user interface. The options: Box Content Uploader, Box Content Explorer, Box Content Preview, and Box Content Picker.

The UI Elements are available as JS libraries and React components through NPM. View the Box Content Preview source code here on GitHub with more source code coming in the future.