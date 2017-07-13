Cable, streaming TV services take lead in Emmy nominations

Streaming services have made more inroads into high-budget, high-quality television with this year's list of Emmy nominations showing their growing influence.

Among individual shows, NBC's Saturday Night Live and HBO's Westworld tied for the most, with 22. But ranked by show platform, HBO (TWX -0.4% ) again led all comers with 110 nominations, just ahead of Netflix (NFLX -0.5% ) with 91. NBC (CMCSA +0.5% ) followed up those two with 60 nominations.

HBO led nominations even though Game of Thrones is sitting this year out after a delayed season start meant it missed the cutoff.

Meanwhile, The Handmaid's Tale from Hulu (CMCSA, DIS +0.6% , FOX -2.4% , FOXA -2.7% , TWX) garnered a best drama series nomination and best drama actress nomination among its 13.

Netflix's Stranger Things drew 18 nominations, and its The Crown got 13. The network's original House of Cards was nominated again for best drama series.