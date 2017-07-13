AMD unveils specs for upcoming Threadripper CPUs

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) unveils the specs for its forthcoming Ryzen Threadripper CPUs.

Ryzen Threadripper 1950X features 16-cores/32-threads with 3.4 GHz base frequency and 4 GHz turbo frequency for $999.

Ryzen Threadripper 1920X has 12-cores/24-threads at 3.5GHz and the same boost mode for $799.

Chips both use the company’s Socket TR4 and have quad-channel DDR4 RAM and 64 PCIe lanes.

Chips and motherboards will become available in August.

AMD shares are down 2.27% .

