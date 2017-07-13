Meridian unit Magellan in hot water with FDA over lead test results

Meridian Bioscience (VIVO +1.3% ) unit Magellan Diagnostics is not out of the woods yet related to potential inaccurate results from a blood test for lead performed on its equipment. In a statement released today, the agency said that an on-site inspection of the company's North Billerica, MA facility identified nine observations that could potentially be violations of federal law. It said that it will carefully review the evidence to determine if further action is necessary.

