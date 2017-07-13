Upland Software announces acquisition and raises 2017 guidance

Upland Software (UPLD +4.2% ) announced that it has acquired Waterfall International Inc., a cloud-based mobile messaging offering for a consideration of $24.4M in cash at closing, net of cash acquired, and a $1.5M cash holdback payable in 18 months (subject to any indemnification claims).

The company expects the acquisition to generate annual revenue of ~$9.0M, subject to reductions for a deferred revenue discount as a result of GAAP purchase accounting. The acquisition is within Upland's target range of 5-8x pro forma Adjusted EBITDA and will be immediately accretive to Upland's Adjusted EBITDA per share.

Business Outlook: Upland raised its full year revenue, recurring revenue, and Adjusted EBITDA guidance ranges to reflect the Waterfall acquisition. For the full year ending Dec. 31, 2017, Upland now expects to report total revenue to be in the range of $91.2 - $95.2M including recurring revenue in the range of $80.0 to $83.0M (+24% Y/Y). Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $28.0 to $31.0M, for an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 32% at the mid-point, representing growth of 134% (Y/Y).