More on Peak Resorts' Q4 results

Peak Resorts (SKIS -4.2% ) reports Lift and tubing tickets revenue grew 11.3% to $27.63M in Q4.

Food and beverage revenue increased 29.2% to $8.92M.

Operating margin rate improved 310 bps to 34.3%.

EBITDA expanded 15.1% to $20.68M.

Timothy D. Boyd, president and chief executive officer, commented, “2017 was a solid year for Peak Resorts. We achieved solid revenue and reported EBITDA, continued to expand season pass sales and reinstated the payment of our quarterly dividend. We exited the year with a very strong cash position and the financial flexibility to continue our growth organically and through acquisition in the coming years.”