Report: Time Inc. likely will still sell; Bezos kicked tires

Despite abandoning a sales process at April's end, Time Inc. (TIME +1.8% ) is still likely to sell itself, sources tell Yahoo Finance, and two potential buyers are coming to the forefront.

The company saying that it won't sell is "word games," a recently departed exec said. And Amazon's Jeff Bezos, who owns The Washington Post, "kicked the tires" on buying Time, another source says.

One potential suitor: David Pecker, CEO of National Enquirer publisher American Media and a Donald Trump backer. Another is Renaissance Technologies and its co-chief Robert Mercer, also a Trump donor. RenTech reportedly bought 2.5M shares last quarter to build a 2.5% stake.

In the last go-round, fellow publisher Meredith (MDP +1.2% ) was considered a likely front-runner to take over Time and seemed close to a deal before Time rejected the price.