Analysts raise Applied Optoelectronics price targets after early Q2 results

Cowen raises Applied Optoelectronics’ (NASDAQ:AAOI) price target by $6 to $100 and maintains an Outperform rating.

Analyst Paul Silverstein sees upsides to the company’s operating model with positive leveraging in Web 2.0 including potential penetration in the Chinese market.

Firm raises guidance: CY17 revenue and EPS now expected at $472M and $5.55, respectively; CY18 at $570M and $5.79; CY19 at $619M and $5.80.

Piper Jaffray raises price target by $5 to $90 and maintains an Overweight rating.

Analyst Troy Jensen sees top line strengths continuing into next year due to demand for 100G transceiver demand from Web 2.0 customers, which could drive Applied Optoelectronics to market leading gross and operating margins

Analyst raises EPS guidance: FY17 up to $5.14 (was $4.82), FY18 to $5.53 (was $5.22), and maintains FY19 at $5.80.

Applied Optoelectronics shares are up 6.10% .

