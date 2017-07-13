E-commerce boom seen benefiting International Paper

The boom in e-commerce should continue to benefit the packaging sector, according to Goldman Sachs.

"Against only 0.9% expected new supply growth, we see runway for more Containerboard pricing over the next 2-3 years as the increased influence of eCommerce drives box growth to a new 2%-3% range," advises GS.

"We believe that most investors remain skeptical that this growth is sustainable, creating a buying opportunity," writes the analyst team.