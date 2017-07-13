Goldman Sachs likes eight E&Ps in low oil price environment

The Goldman Sachs gang remains generally negative on U.S. E&P companies, seeing $55/bbl WTI needed for the group to drive U.S. growth and help repair balance sheets with $45 oil as a threshold where balance sheets weaken.

E&P stocks are at $0.80 per dollar invested, after adjusting for changes in long-term corporate returns, while the group bottomed at ~$0.70 in the last two cycles, the firm says.

Even so, Goldman thinks $45-$55 oil and a shift in shale will benefit a few E&P companies, including "productivity winners" EOG Resources (EOG +0.9% ), Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD +0.2% ) and Cabot Oil & Gas (COG +0.9% ), as well as Diamondback Energy (FANG +0.7% ) and RSP Permian (RSPP -0.7% ) for productivity plus consolidation.

Among higher beta E&Ps, Continental Resources (CLR +1.8% ), Encana (ECA +0.1% ) and WPX Energy (WPX +0.1% ) are oversold, "with a favorable combination of growth/deleveraging/valuation."