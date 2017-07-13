Halcon Resources upped at Barclays on move to Delaware Basin pure play

Halcon Resources (HK +1.8% ) is upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight with an $8 price target, raised from $5, at Barclays, which believes HK's pending $1.4B sale of its Williston Basin assets essentially transforms the company into a pure-play Delaware Basin producer with a significantly improved balance sheet.

Pro forma for the sale, the firm estimates HK trades at 6.7x enterprise value per estimated 2018 EBITDAX, a 16% discount to Permian-focused peers, a valuation gap the firm thinks is justified for now but could narrow as the company de-risks its acreage with additional drilling and potentially delivers more visible and capital efficient growth.