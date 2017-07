Taiwan Semiconductor beats Q2 revenue, issues softer Q3 guidance

Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) reported Q2 results this morning and beat revenue estimates but missed on EPS.

Q2 margins: 50.8% gross, 38.9% operating, and 31% net profit.

Wafer revenue: 10-nanometer accounted for 1%; 16/20-nanometer process tech accounted for 26%; advanced tech defined as 28-nanometer and up accounted for 54%.

Q3 guidance puts revenue between $8.12B and $8.22B, compared to the $8.6B consensus estimate. Operating margin expected between 37% and 39% with gross profit margin up 48.5% to 50.5%.

