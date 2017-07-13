Barclays analysts don't see iPhone 8 "supercycle" or OLED demand

Barclays analysts join Deutsche Bank in doubting that the Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone releases this year will represent a “supercycle”.

Analysts including Mark Moskowitz doubt that the premium iPhone model will drive significant customer demand with the OLED screen, which could also cause shipment delays.

The analysts write in a note, “While battery life could improve with OLED, our conversations with industry participants suggest that most consumers will not notice any major “must have” experience changes because of new OLED displays versus LCD.”

