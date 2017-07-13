Trump considering steel quotas, tariffs; steel stocks jump

U.S. Steel (X +4.1% ) and other steel names spike on headlines that Pres. Trump is considering quotas and tariffs in an effort to fight steel dumping.

"They're dumping steel and destroying our steel industry, they've been doing it for decades, and I'm stopping it," Trump reportedly said on Air Force One during a flight from the U.S. to France.

Also moving higher: AKS +6.6% , NUE +2.6% , CLF +2.8% , MT +1.7% , CMC +2.4% , STLD +2% , RS +1.5% , SCHN +0.6% , TMST +2.6% , WOR -0.7% .

ETF: SLX