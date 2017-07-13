AstraZeneca softens on expected Soriot exit; upcoming late-stage data on lung cancer combo looms large; shares down 1%

AstraZeneca (AZN -1.1% ) has failed to participate in the recent uptick in buying in many large cap medical firms. Shares are down almost 4% since yesterday after the news broke that CEO Pascal Soriot will take the helm of Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Investors are clearly unsettled with his pending defection, increasing the pressure for positive results from a Phase 3 study of durvalumab (Imfinzi) and tremelimumab in lung cancer. Disappointing results would submarine the company's publicly stated march to $45B in sales by 2023 and would tarnish the timing of Mr. Soriot's departure.

