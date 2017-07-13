Fastenal upgraded to Strong Buy at Raymond James

Fastenal (FAST +0.8% ) is upgraded to Strong Buy from Outperform with a $50 price target at Raymond James, which says yesterday's selloff is entirely related to MSC Industrial's gross margin commentary and thus unwarranted.

FAST is "showing tangible relative and absolute evidence that its business model, sales growth, margin profile and returns on capital are highly defensible," Ray Jay writes.

The firm sees "compelling value" in the shares, with valuation below its own five-year historical forward P/E multiple vs. the S&P despite having a now-favorable pricing backdrop.

FAST won a similar upgrade yesterday from Baird after reporting better than expected Q2 earnings.