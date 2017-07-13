Sell-side love flows for NRG Energy's transformation plan

NRG Energy (NRG +5.3% ) adds to yesterday's record setting 29% gain, as analysts weigh in with widespread praise of the company's transformation plan.

Deutsche Bank says the plan was "bigger and better" than expected, and could push the shares to $35; the firm says it is spending time with management today to learn more about NRG's execution.

The plan was “an impressive call highlighting NRG’s commitment to simplify the business,” according to Tudor Pickering Holt, which also says the stock “still has plenty of room to run as NRG is now an execution story and any additional accretion from future asset sales... will be welcomed."

With NRG becoming “a leaner and more focused organization,” several options will open up for the company to create value, Citigroup says.

Evercore ISI sees shares valued at $40-$50/share by 2020 if NRG can hit its financial goals.