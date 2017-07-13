Google Cloud Platform adds another region to take on AWS

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) Cloud Platform has a new region in London, which marks the tenth region overall and the second in Europe.

The new GCP region has three zones and will improve network performance for residents in the UK and Western Europe.

Competitor Amazon Web Services has 16 geographic Regions with 43 Availability Zones, which are the actual discrete data centers within each region.

Google has increased its number of regions quickly with Australia and Singapore regions opened recently and Frankfurt, the Netherlands, and Finland planned in the near future.