WSJ: Roku to set IPO this year, seek $1B valuation

Streaming media company Roku has hired underwriters and is expected to file for its initial public offering in coming weeks, The Wall Street Journal reports.

It's looking for a valuation of about $1B (bubble unicorn status?), though it's facing a tough environment after high-profile difficulties faced by the likes of Blue Apron and Snap this year.

The company may file confidentially, sources told the WSJ.

It hired Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and Allen & Co. as underwriters, the report says.

The company reportedly considered a confidential filing as long as a few years ago.