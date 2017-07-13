Innovation Pharma's Brilacidin shows significant treatment effect in mid-stage IBD study

Innovation Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:IPIX) announces positive results from a 17-subject open-label proof-of-concept clinical trial assessing antibiotic Brilacidin in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative proctitis/ulcerative proctosigmoiditis, two forms of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The results were presented today at the Drug Discovery & Therapy World Congress in Boston.

In 15 evaluable patients in three arms, 67% (n=10/15) achieved clinical remission after six weeks of treatment.

On the safety front, Brilacidin was generally well-tolerated with no serious adverse events observed.

The company intends to advance the product into the next stage of development.

Brilacidin is a member of a new class of antibiotics called defensin-mimetics which are modeled after host defense proteins. These are the "front line" of defense in the human immune system. An oral rinse formulation is in Phase 2 development for the treatment of chemoradiation-associated oral mucositis.

