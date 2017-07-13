Boeing trade complaint will not affect CSeries deliveries, Delta CEO says

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) CEO Ed Bastian says his company will not delay its 2018 deliveries of CSeries planes from Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF, OTCQX:BDRBF) because of Boeing's anti-dumping complaint against the Canadian company.

"We will take the first delivery this coming spring," Bastian said in today's conference call that followed DAL's below consensus Q2 earnings.

Boeing wants the U.S. government to investigate the 2016 sale of 75 CSeries aircraft to DAL for what it calls the "absurdly low" sum of $19.6M each, despite the jet costing $33M each to build.