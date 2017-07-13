A10 Networks slashes guidance; shares down 21% AH

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) now expects total revenue in Q2 to be in the range of $52.5M - $53M vs. a consensus of $62.82M and below its prior guidance of $62.0M - $64.0M.

The company expects GAAP EPS to be between $0.12 - $0.13.

Non-GAAP EPS expected to be between ($0.05) - ($0.06) vs. a consensus of $0.02 and prior guidance of $0.01 - $0.03.

CEO Lee Chen: “We are disappointed with our preliminary results. Revenue came in below our guidance as a number of opportunities in our pipeline did not close primarily in North America and to a lesser degree in Japan. Key deals remain in our pipeline and we are diligently working to improve our execution, We remain confident that our investments in security and cloud will serve as a strong foundation to penetrate these faster-growing segments of our market.”