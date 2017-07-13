FDA OKs J&J's guselkumab for plaque psoriasis

The FDA approves Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) unit Janssen Biotech's TREMFYA (guselkumab) for the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy.

TREMFYA is administered as a 100 mg subcutaneous injection every eight weeks following two starter doses at weeks 0 and 4.

Guselkumab is a human monoclonal antibody that binds to interleukin 23 (IL-23), a pro-inflammatory cytokine.

The company says it will work with all stakeholders to ensure that TREMFYA is broadly accessible and affordable for patients and cost competitive with currently available biologics for payers. It plans to offer patients with commercial insurance a co-pay card that limits their out-of-pocket expense to no more than $5 per dose.

