Siemens creating IoT lab in Singapore

Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) plans to open an IoT development lab in Singapore, according to Nikkei.
The lab will center around the company’s cloud-based IoT OS MindSphere to create digital apps for enterprise clients and local schools.
One of the lab’s projects will involve developing self-driving vehicle tech for Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University.
Siemens will initially send 60 employees to setup the lab with the staff selected specializing in a range of topics including data analysis and medical services.
Siemens plans to have the lab staff at 300 people by 2022.
Siemens shares are down 2%.