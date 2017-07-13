Siemens creating IoT lab in Singapore

Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) plans to open an IoT development lab in Singapore, according to Nikkei.

The lab will center around the company’s cloud-based IoT OS MindSphere to create digital apps for enterprise clients and local schools. 

One of the lab’s projects will involve developing self-driving vehicle tech for Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University. 

Siemens will initially send 60 employees to setup the lab with the staff selected specializing in a range of topics including data analysis and medical services. 

Siemens plans to have the lab staff at 300 people by 2022. 

Siemens shares are down 2%.  