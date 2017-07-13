Financials, techs lift stocks to narrow win

Stocks edged higher in range-bound trading, as the financial and tech sectors helped lift the Dow to another record close.

Janet Yellen wrapped up her semiannual congressional testimony on monetary policy, noting that the Fed would consider the yield curve when setting rates, which implied a preference for a steepening of the curve based on rising inflation expectations.

The yield curve did steepen a bit today as the Treasury market gave back much of yesterday's gains; the two-year yield rose 2 bps to 1.36% while the 10-year yield added 3 bps to 2.35%.

The steepening of the yield curve benefited the financial sector (+0.6%), which topped today's leaderboard by a comfortable margin.

The tech sector (+0.3%) cruised to its fifth straight advance, as Apple shrugged off yesterday's underperformance to gain 1.4%.

The telecom services group (-0.6%) lagged the field, as AT&T fell 1.7% after Bank of America downgraded the stock.

U.S. crude oil rose 1.3% to settle at $46.08/bbl.