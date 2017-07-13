Recode says that person isn't interested in the Uber CEO slot

Kara Swisher at Recode runs through the list of big name tech talent rumored for the vacant CEO seat at Uber (Private:UBER).

The names have included everyone from Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg to former Ford CEO Alan Mulally to board member Arianna Huffington.

Swisher finds, on and off the record, that most of those names have no interest in leaving their current position or joining a company with Uber’s problems.

The incoming CEO will have to deal with a company with a culture investigated for sexual harassment, an executive exodus, a major legal battle with Alphabet, driver retention issues, and the continued impact of ousted CEO Travis Kalanick.

Key quote on what Uber wants in the next leader: “Most of all, sources close to the situation said it wants a no-drama CEO who is capable of attracting capital (Uber needs to fundraise again soon); will be able to take the company public (look to 2019); and also will be able to attract new talent for the many open top jobs at Uber.”

