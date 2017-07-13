U.S. approves Eni's plan to drill offshore Alaska

Eni's (NYSE:E) plans to drill for oil in federal waters offshore Alaska is approved by the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, the latest step in Pres. Trump's strategy to increase U.S. oil and gas drilling.

The approval is conditional on Eni getting other state and federal permits, which typically are granted once the Bureau gives its approval.

Eni plans to drill before year's end in the Beaufort Sea from an artificial island using extended wells more than 6 miles long; its leases in the area were set to expire by the end of the year.

Environmentalists say the administration rushed the approval of Eni's plan, providing the public only 21 days to comment on the plan and only 10 days to comment on scoping for an environmental review required by federal law.