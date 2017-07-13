Dominion sill seeking spot for nuclear plant in Connecticut power plan

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) says it will continue to try to persuade the Connecticut legislature to include power from the company's Millstone nuclear plant included in a state energy procurement plan.
Meanwhile, NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) says it will fight Dominion's proposal, calling it "a cynical scheme that should not be rewarded."
Connecticut legislators last month failed to pass a bill that was designed to win subsidies for the plant, but are still trying to iron out tax and spending issues in a special session.
Millstone is among several nuclear plants in the U.S. Northeast and Midwest that could close before their licenses expire, as low wholesale power prices have squeezed profits.
