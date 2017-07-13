Consumer groups urge Sessions to block AT&T/Time Warner

Consumer groups are urging Attorney General Jeff Sessions to block AT&T's (T -1.7% ) $85B plan to buy Time Warner (TWX -0.6% ), saying it will lead to anticompetitive effects.

Seven groups including Consumers Union and Common Cause say that the deal would give AT&T the ability to withhold Time Warner content from other outlets (holding it for its own DirecTV) and lead to higher prices and a slower spread of online video.

Conversely, it would create incentives for AT&T to ignore independent programmers' content.

The deal "poses ... grave dangers to consumers and creators in mature and emerging markets," the groups argue.