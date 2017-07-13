Vanguard CEO McNabb to step down, Buckley to take over in January

Vanguard CEO Bill McNabb will step down from the position at the end of this year after nine years at the helm, to be succeeded by current chief investment officer Tim Buckley.

McNabb, who will remain as chairman, guided Vanguard to its current status as the world's second largest money manager, with $4.4T in assets under management, trailing only BlackRock in total size.

Buckley, who joined Vanguard in 1991 as an assistant to Jack Bogle, will become the company’s fourth CEO since its founding in 1975.

Greg Davis, global head of Vanguard's Fixed Income Group, will become chief investment officer.